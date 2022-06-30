Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,310 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $55,866,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,275,000 after purchasing an additional 558,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $372,727 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

