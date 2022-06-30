Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $489,087.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,093,969 shares of company stock worth $82,709,291. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CG stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

