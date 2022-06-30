Denali Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

NYSE RSG opened at $130.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

