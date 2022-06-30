Denali Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $273,394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of C opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

