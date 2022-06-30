Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 164,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 281,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.