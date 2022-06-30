Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.88.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

In other news, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 38,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $784,563.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,470,192.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Kao acquired 18,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $390,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,363,071.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,440 and sold 109,137 shares valued at $2,258,269. 20.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

