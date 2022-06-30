DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.56.

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of XRAY opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $66.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

