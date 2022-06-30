Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DLAKY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.70 ($6.06) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($5.85) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.38) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.51) to €7.50 ($7.98) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.65 ($7.07) to €7.25 ($7.71) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.04. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa (Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Further Reading

