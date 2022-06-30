Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target Increased to €28.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.00 ($28.72) to €28.50 ($30.32) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.66) to €26.50 ($28.19) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($26.81) to €26.00 ($27.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($23.40) to €24.00 ($25.53) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $31.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.6704 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

About Deutsche Telekom (Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

