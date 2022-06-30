Dexus (DXS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.25 on August 29th

Dexus (ASX:DXS – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.252 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Dexus’s previous final dividend of $0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Dexus alerts:

In related news, insider Warwick Negus acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$11.15 ($7.74) per share, with a total value of A$111,510.00 ($77,437.50). Also, insider Mark Ford acquired 7,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.74 ($7.46) per share, with a total value of A$78,842.88 ($54,752.00). Insiders have purchased a total of 27,339 shares of company stock worth $297,733 over the last quarter.

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.