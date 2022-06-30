DGO Gold Limited (ASX:DGO) Insider Ross Hutton Sells 769,426 Shares

DGO Gold Limited (ASX:DGO – Get Rating) insider Ross Hutton sold 769,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.93 ($2.03), for a total transaction of A$2,254,418.18 ($1,565,568.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

DGO Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

DGO Gold Limited engages in the evaluation and exploration of mineral deposits in sediment hosted gold deposits in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt metals. It holds interests in various projects located in Pilbara, Murchison, and Eastern Goldfields in Western Australia, as well as in the Stuart Shelf area of South Australia.

