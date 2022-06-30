Diageo (NYSE:DEO) PT Lowered to GBX 4,100 at Morgan Stanley

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,500 ($55.21) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DEO. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.89) to GBX 4,700 ($57.66) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.66) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.14) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,180.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $175.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.55 and its 200-day moving average is $197.49. Diageo has a 1 year low of $166.24 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

