Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Downgraded to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $3,850.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGEAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,293.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79. Diageo has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $56.10.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

