Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $124.00

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $124.00 and last traded at $127.40, with a volume of 4159078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

