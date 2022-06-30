Digitalcoin (DGC) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $59,699.32 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,082.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,020.11 or 0.05345659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00031185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00265290 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.86 or 0.00570460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00075117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.96 or 0.00518561 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,116,733 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.