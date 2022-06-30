DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lessened its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,991,000 after acquiring an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,574,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,704,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,854,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,807,000 after buying an additional 777,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -135.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.75.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

