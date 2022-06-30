Dollar General Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Dollar General has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Dollar General has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dollar General to earn $12.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $247.05 on Thursday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,790 shares of company stock worth $4,857,823. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dollar General by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

