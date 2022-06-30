Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.80-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 billion-$28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.11 billion.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $156.24 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.82.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 761.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

