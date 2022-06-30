Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Lessened by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 30,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 471.1% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 138,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 114,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 15,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.