Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $99.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on D. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

D stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

