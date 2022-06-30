Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $424.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.54.

Shares of DPZ opened at $389.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.83. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $321.15 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,456,425,000 after buying an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $923,878,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,276,000 after buying an additional 190,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,606,000 after buying an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

