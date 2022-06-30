DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) PT Lowered to $20.00

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 115.52% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:DDI opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 14.15, a current ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.85 million and a PE ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDI. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $3,537,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,953,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,854,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,713,000 after buying an additional 70,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

