Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Posts Earnings Results

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.
Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,798.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47,853 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
