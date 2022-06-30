Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Posts Earnings Results

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,798.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47,853 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

