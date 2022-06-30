Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after acquiring an additional 299,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,477,000 after buying an additional 321,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,830,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,767,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $106.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.53. The stock has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

