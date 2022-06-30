Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells $1,967,800.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,967,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,084.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Thursday, June 16th, Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $1,827,200.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $1,959,000.00.

DUOL opened at $89.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.01. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $204.99. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of -51.02.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Raymond James raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Duolingo to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Duolingo by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Duolingo by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,201,000 after purchasing an additional 800,331 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its position in Duolingo by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after purchasing an additional 482,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Duolingo by 7,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 298,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.