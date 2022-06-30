Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,741 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WLKP opened at $24.92 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $877.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $836,685.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 23,908 shares in the company, valued at $643,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

