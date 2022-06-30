Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 318 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 327,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 109,887 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.53) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.17) to GBX 3,800 ($46.62) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,100.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.