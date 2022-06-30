Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 870 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $132.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.13 and a 200 day moving average of $143.78.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

