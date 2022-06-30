Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 120 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

IWC stock opened at $104.48 on Thursday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $102.61 and a 1-year high of $158.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.65.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

