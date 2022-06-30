Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 8,000 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in InMode by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INMD opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

