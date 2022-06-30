Eagle Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12,023.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $25.01 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $33.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.94.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRL. Barclays raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $11,443,315.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 826,002 shares of company stock worth $24,653,275. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

