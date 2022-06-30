Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $149,000 Holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SuRo Capital by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 165,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSSS has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded SuRo Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of SSSS opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 29.75 and a current ratio of 29.75. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $194.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.70.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 3,376.40%.

SuRo Capital Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

