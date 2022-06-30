Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $6.29 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Walmart by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $334.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.70 and a 200-day moving average of $139.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

