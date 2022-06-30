Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

