Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,379,000 after purchasing an additional 345,565 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,341,000 after acquiring an additional 136,035 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 792,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 630,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after buying an additional 205,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 621,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,260,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $121.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.75 and a 200 day moving average of $128.06.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

