Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,345 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 6,149 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEP opened at $73.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 84.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 336.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. CIBC began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

