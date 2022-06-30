Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 95,895 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RETA. StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

