Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 11,000 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.16.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

