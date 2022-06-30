Eagle Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $417.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $443.54 and its 200 day moving average is $473.41. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $400.05 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

