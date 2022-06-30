Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after buying an additional 164,801 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after buying an additional 69,384 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 128,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 40,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.