Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys 370 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $199.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.95. The company has a market cap of $379.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,467 shares of company stock worth $5,307,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

