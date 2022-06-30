East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $66.43 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

