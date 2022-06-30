EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Price Target Cut to €4.60 by Analysts at Barclays

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €4.70 ($5.00) to €4.60 ($4.89) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELCPF opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $5.54.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

