EL.En. (OTC:ELEAF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2022

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EL.En. (OTC:ELEAFGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About EL.En. (Get Rating)

EL.En. S.p.A. engages in the research and development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of laser systems in Europe and internationally. The company offers medical laser equipment for use in the fields of physiotherapy, orthopedics, traumatology, rheumatology, dermatology, sports and rehabilitative medicines, surgery, aesthetics, and art; and laser sources and systems for cutting, welding, marking, and engraving on countless materials.

