Elanor Retail Property Fund (ERF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92.
About Elanor Retail Property Fund (Get Rating)
