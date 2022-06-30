Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Elastic by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,017.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $995,997. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.30. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

