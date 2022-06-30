Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives $35.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Elisa Oyj from €57.00 ($60.64) to €64.00 ($68.09) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Elisa Oyj from €53.00 ($56.38) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DNB Markets lowered Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($20.64) to €18.60 ($19.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $56.45 on Monday. Elisa Oyj has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $56.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.27.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

