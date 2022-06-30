Ellevest Inc. Acquires 377 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $282.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.46. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. KGI Securities cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.88.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

