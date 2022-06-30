Ellevest Inc. Acquires 413 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Account Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $173.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.00. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

