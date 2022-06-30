Ellevest Inc. Acquires 4,963 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 375.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 282,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 223,180 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at about $751,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 105.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.76) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.80) to GBX 146 ($1.79) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.11.

VOD opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

